Roblox Queen MeganPlays Is Making Millions

MeganPlays is an American social media personality and content creator, best known for Minecraft, Roblox, and related gaming content uploaded to her YouTube and Twitch channels. She began her career on May 2, 2016, with the creation of her YouTube channel for the role-playing game.

She was born on March 17, 1995, in Texas, USA, under her real name Megan Leeds.

But Megan Letter, then known by her maiden name Leeds, shifted her focus to Roblox, a platform for user-created games that has become a sensation among preschoolers. The “Queen of Roblox,” now known as MeganPlay, has made millions of dollars by posting YouTube videos to her 3.6 million subscribers. She is best known for her online name “MeganPlay,” a pink-purple-haired personality she used for role-playing on the platform.

But that changed as her content grew and Roblox marketed her as one of the most successful YouTubers.

Hundreds of thousands of lively builders and creators cavort on the platform. Roblox performs well with two-thirds of U.S. teens ages 9 to 12, making it a bonanza for influencers and developers, as well as for the platform itself. As the COVID 19 pandemic has restricted young people to their property, research teams, birthdays and beginners’ events have migrated to the site.

Over the years, I’ve grown from 240,000 subscribers in September 2018 to over 1,000,000 subscribers in September 2019 said Megan in a podcast a while ago

Megan began studying graphic design at college and joined Zeta Tau Alpha Sisterhood.

Below are some of the comments from Megan when she was on a podcast as there is no video version of the podcast on YouTube. Many YouTube views come from bystanders who land on a particular video and never watch it again. Podcast listeners are more likely to subscribe to and find your content.

When asked about her YouTube Career MeganPlays has this to say.

You have three YouTube channels with daily uploads and live streams and you are working on Roblox game development teams, so I would love to talk about your production schedule and the various moving parts of the business. I have a very strong opinion that it bothers me when people say that when I sit on my bum every day and play video games and post, it’s like I’ve become a millionaire.

Every day, most days, I record five videos and have three channels, and that’s all I do. I also do email and brand deals, so it’s basically a full-time job.

We pull a whole team of people out of the offices and buy a building that houses our production studio and our gaming studio. We expect production and game development to have 60 employees by the end of 2021.

Megan plays is famous for creating video games like Diablo and Minecraft. But we are also famous for our Megan plays Roblox YouTube channel and our diverse vlogs and game videos. On one of my channels, we hire writers to write scripts, stories, and role-plays.

With more than 3.3 million subscribers on her main YouTube channel and over 1.4 million followers on the Roblox platform, Megan “MeganPlay” Letter is undoubtedly one of the most popular content creators focused on Roblox games for children. Their content attracts millions of young viewers, who appeal to the main population of Roblox players, with a kind of children’s TV show of many colors, excited presenters, and their attention.

By mid-2018, she was a relative unknown in the influencer-only arena, with just a few hundred thousand subscribers and limited income that wasn’t enough to live on. However, that has changed as her content has grown in the Roblox market and she is now one of the most successful YouTubers.

Megan is an American social media star who rose to fame through lip-syncing app TikTok. She first stepped into the spotlight as an individual on TikTok after a video went viral on social media.

Megan has worked hard to achieve her success, and as she recently revealed in a video, she works as hard as she can because she has a nine-to-five job. Fast forward four and half years, and Megan now has a channel dedicated to gaming and one dedicated to talking to her followers. Meganplay’s gaming prowess at the highest level and infectious personality has proven irresistible to subscribers and will continue to be streamed.

It’s just one of the names in a long list of achievements that Megan (Megan McKenna) has cemented in her career. It has grown its platform in just a few years with over 3.3 million YouTube subscribers and 1.4 million Roblox followers and has expanded its platform into other directions such as Stay Peachy Merch, Roblox Game Studios, and TikTok. At this rate, Megan is showing no signs of slowing down, and the Roblox empire she built from scratch is far from over.