Russian businessman who just put a $1m bounty on Putin’s head is taking a stand

A $1 million bounty has been placed on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s head, requesting Russian military officers to arrest him as a war criminal.

“I promise to pay $1,000,000 to the officer(s) who, complying with their constitutional duty, arrest(s) Putin as a war criminal under Russian and international laws,”acorrding to Crypto Investor and California based Russian businessman Alex Konanykhin in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Putin had broken the Russian constitution, according to Konanykhin, by “eliminating free elections” and “murdering his opponents.”

He claims that He believes it as his moral obligation as an ethnic Russian and a Russian citizen to assist in Russia’s denazification. He will continue to support Ukraine in its valiant attempts to fend off Putin’s Orda, which is the Russian word for “horde.”According to Insider, Konanykhin put up the money — which will be paid out of his own pocket — to demonstrate that the military assault on Ukraine is not being carried out in his name.

Konanykhin hasn’t been to Russia since 1992, according to him. When asked if he was concerned about Putin’s retaliation, the billionaire said: “Putin has a history of assassinating his opponents. He now has tens of millions of them.”

Konanykhin was once worth $300 million, thus according Vice. Together with Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and former ‘NSync singer Lance Bass, he is now a participant of the “Circle of Money” on the television series “Unicorn Hunters.”

Konanykhin was given political asylum in the United States in 1999, but his status was terminated four years later, putting him at risk of deportation. In 2007, his asylum status was restored.

Russian oligarchs and parliamentarians have reacted angrily to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Three Russian legislators spoke out this week about Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in a rare show of dissent.