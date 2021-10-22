Russian court bars sale of Samsung phones over patent lawsuit -report

Samsung has been barred from importing and selling 61 smartphone models in Russia by a Moscow court. This comes as Samsung is embroiled in a regional intellectual property dispute over the usage of Samsung Pay.

The case was filed by SQWIN SA, a Swiss corporation. Samsung Pay, according to the company, infringes on its patent for an electronic payment system.

The court used the patent numbers as evidence that SQWIN SA has a patent registered in Russia. Samsung has declined to comment on the matter, stating that it will appeal the decision.

On July 27, the court backed SQWIN SA’s earlier claim, however it did not disclose any additional details. The number of Samsung models that are barred from being sold in the region is specified in this recent Moscow Arbitration Court order.

However, the identities of the devices that could be banned in the region are still unknown.

This could result in a ban on the majority of Samsung phones now on the Russian market.

According to Reuters, the verdict has yet to take effect, according to Russian news agency RIA. Samsung, on the other hand, has the right to appeal, according to the Moscow court. So the South Korean automaker isn’t out of the woods yet.

It’s too early to guess on what this could entail for the corporation because there’s no clarity on what gadgets are on the court’s radar.

However, because this case uses Samsung Pay, it could have an impact on a variety of contemporary Samsung devices.

Samsung’s market share in Russia is fast dwindling, while Xiaomi and other Chinese brands are doing well in the country.

Some firms, such as HTC, the now-forgotten smartphone manufacturer, have made a comeback as a result of this. Last year, HTC introduced the HTC Wildfire E2 as a low-cost option in the region.

