The current situation of Russia and Ukraine has resulted in a lot of sanctions. However, reports suggest that Russian sanctions might not affect crypto access for citizens. Sanctions are a penalty for disobeying laws or rules and affect the imposed parties quite thoroughly. For example, the UK has been banning Russian banks from operations, and many similar actions are being taken. However, it is expected that Russians will keep having access to crypto and other digital assets.

Crypto is Russia’s hope now

Russia has been facing a lot of backlash from the US and the UK after they waged war on Ukraine. And this has made it difficult for them to do business while using the fiat currencies of these nations. As a result, cryptocurrencies have become even more critical for Russia. It could significantly reduce the impact of global sanctions. Bitcoin that one can easily access through decentralized exchanges will help bypass the sanctions imposed by other nations.

It could also become an effective place for Russians to store their money, and the economy has taken a massive hit in the last few days. Russian stock market has crashed more than 50% in just a day. So, the only way money can be secured is Bitcoin. It can also be used by billionaires to easily invest in other places outside Russia by avoiding banks and many authorities. And due to the decentralized nature, no one will be able to censor the network.

Bitcoin could become a way many people store their wealth if they feel worried about losing their funds or accounts being frozen.

Exchnages are active

Russian crypto exchanges are still active in the country and are providing citizens easy access to crypto. But it is difficult to say if things could change in the future. As far as speaking for centralized exchanges, there could be restrictions. Reports suggest that Russia might even be cut off from the interbank payments system. So, very soon, everyone in the country might need to rely on DEXs as they will be the only ones left out of sanctions.

