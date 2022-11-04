Sacked Twitter employee wins publicly, Twitter layoff shocks everyone

Employees are always saddened and stressed out when they lose their jobs. No one would ever be happy to receive a “you are fired” letter, regardless of whether they are doing their ideal job or need the money. A similar happened with a Twitter employee.

Yash Agarwal, a 25-year-old employee of one of the biggest social media platforms, decided to embrace his time at his former employer rather than grieve his loss of employment.

You heard correctly. Elon Musk, now the company’s owner, ordered a global job cut that included the firing of Yash.

On Twitter, Yash posted a photo of himself working in the office. He was depicted in the picture smiling broadly and holding two cushions in each hand. The cushions had “Flying Bird,” or we can say the company’s logo on them.

Online users have praised him for his bravery after seeing his fantastic reaction.

Elon Musk just acted like Thanos by simply removing employees from the firm. A netizen trolled Elon musk and highlighted the major layoff in the firm.

Who did this? 😂 If there is such a thing as THE perfect meme, it’s this one.#TwitterLayoffs pic.twitter.com/9aTPA1voEW — Michael (@MichaelinMiami) November 4, 2022

Another user sarcastically referred to Musk as “a narcissistic sociopath and said, “We’ve all seen what happens when a narcissistic sociopath takes control of things. It doesn’t end well.”

I’m sorry for those impacted by the #TwitterLayoffs. We’ve all seen what happens when a narcissistic sociopath takes control of things. It doesn’t end well. pic.twitter.com/qjW6Hmm8KA — MM  (@adgirlMM) November 4, 2022

Single Owner of Twitter

Elon Musk is changing everything. Becoming a single owner, no one can rule over him. But it might turn out that things are not going well in the ownership.

The social media platform hired a technician unaware of technical things and is just trying trial-and-error methods for revamping the platform.

Even the netizens assume the same. For example, a user targeted his decisions while laying off the employees from the company.

Just like a room full of boxes needs revamping by removing and throwing it off. Similarly, Musk is considering the office as a room and the employees as boxes. So he has started cleaning the mess from the offices by laying-off employees. Elon Musk started to clean up by firing an Indian employee from the organization.