Samsung announces new offers on Galaxy S22 series phones and Watch series 4 on Student discounts

Samsung has launched new Student Advantage Program discounts and unique rates particularly for Indian students on the company’s official online shop Samsung Shop and Samsung Exclusive Stores. The programme aims to empower students by providing new technology for everyday usage, making digital learning more inexpensive and accessible to India’s young.

Samsung Student Discount

The firm would provide end-to-end services, from purchasing to support, and will make the purchasing process easier for students, reinforcing Samsung’s aim of ‘Powering Digital India.’ “Through to the Student Advantage Program, we hope to make quality technology available to young students across the country while also assisting them in their educational path, in keeping with our mission of Powering Digital India.”

The initiative includes a wide range of goods provided at special student pricing, and we are hopeful that it will allow digital learning at a reasonable cost and promote youth access to technology,” said Sumit Walia, Senior Director, Samsung India, in a statement.

Samsung’s flagship smartphones, including the Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy A Series smartphones over Rs 10,000, and Galaxy Tab A and Galaxy Tab S series, will indeed be offered at a 5 percent discount under the promotion. Students will save 10% on Samsung wearables and laptops, while Samsung monitors will indeed be discounted by 5%.

Students who purchase the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will also receive the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for Rs 2,999, as well as an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 8,000 or a cashback of Rs 5,000 (on HDFC Bank cards or Samsung Finance+) or a 24 month no cost EMI with zero down payment in addition to the 5% discount.

In addition to the 5% discount, students may obtain Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for Rs 2,999 when they buy a Samsung Galaxy S22 or Galaxy S22+, as well as an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 8,000 or a cashback of R 5,000 (on HDFC Bank cards or Samsung Finance+) or a 24 month no cost EMI with no down payment. Students will also receive a Rs 3,000 immediate discount on the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G.

