Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Indian pricing revealed for the first time

Last week, Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Samsung Galaxy A73 5G were released in India. However, the tech behemoth did not divulge the pricing of the Galaxy A33 smartphone in India. However, the tech behemoth has finally announced the smartphone’s pricing.

It is available in four different colors. In terms of specifications, this Samsung phone features a quad back camera arrangement, an Exynos 1280 CPU, and up to 8GB of RAM.

Specification details for Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is powered by an Exynos 1280 octa-core processor and runs Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top. The smartphone has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

In terms of photography features, the Galaxy A33 5G has a quad rear camera arrangement with a 48-megapixel main sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel macro photographer, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. In the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

In addition, Samsung has promised four years of Android OS upgrades and five years of security patches for the Galaxy A33 5G, which comes with a 5,000mAh battery and 25W fast charging capabilities. It also has stereo speakers and a compatible charger.

The mid-range smartphone includes a Type-C charging connector, an in-display fingerprint reader, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and AKG sound, and a micro-SD card slot. It has dimensions of 159.7 74.0 8.1mm and weighs 186grams. The company has provided Dual-SIM, 5G, (2.4GHz + 5GHz) WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, and Glonass connectivity.

Pricing and new offers for Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

In India, the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is available in two storage variants: 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. The 6GB+128GB model costs Rs 28,499 in India. The second option, however, is priced at Rs 29,999 for 8GB+128GB.

Furthermore, Samsung is providing a flat Rs 1500 discount on SBI Credit Card EMI purchases as well as ICICI Credit and Debit Card transactions. You may get your Galaxy A33 5G from Samsung’s official online shop. The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G comes in Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Peach, and Awesome White.

Conclusion:

We feel that Samsung Galaxy A33 5G definitely stands as a good all-rounder smartphone standing for great budget pricing. The smartphone makes a good competition against smartphones revealed by Xiaomi, OnePlus, Vivo, and even iQOO.

