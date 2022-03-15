Samsung Galaxy Book 2 series launch scheduled on March 17 in India – Pre-Reservation goes live

Samsung recently hinted that the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 might be available on Amazon. The debut of the Samsung Galaxy Book2 series in India has now been officially verified by the company.

The Galaxy Book2 Pro and the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 are the two models in the lineup. The Samsung Galaxy Book2 series is set to debut on March 17.

The Release of the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Series Has Been Officially Confirmed Samsung’s official website has verified that both the Galaxy Book2 Pro and the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 will be available in the nation on March 17. The launch ceremony will be live-streamed on Samsung.com on March 17 at 6 p.m.

The Galaxy Book2 series laptops can now be pre-ordered for Rs. 1,999, and pre-ordering will be available till March 16. Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy Book2 series laptops are available for purchase on Amazon and Flipkart. The pre-order will be available on Flipkart on March 18.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Series Features and Specifications

A few features of the new Galaxy Notebook have already been announced through the special homepage for the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 on Amazon. We also know the specific characteristics because the laptops were first introduced during the MWC 2022 event.

Both laptops in the Galaxy Book2 series are available in two sizes: 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch. They come pre-installed with the Windows 11 operating system.

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro 13.3-inch variant has an AMOLED display with FHD resolution and touch capabilities. Intel Evo 12th Gen Core i5/i7 CPUs with Intel Iris Xe graphics were utilized in the laptop. The device’s 13.3-inch model weighs 0.87KG and supports Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth 5.2, among other features.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 15.5-inch variant likewise has an AMOLED display and is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5/i7 CPU with up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of storage.

The 15.6-inch model has a 68Whr battery, while the 13.3-inch model has a 63Whr battery; nevertheless, both models come with a 65W fast charger.

The Super AMOLED display of the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 provides Full HD resolution, up to 500 Nits of peak brightness, and 120 percent DCI-P3 color spectrum coverage. It is equipped with an Intel Evo 12th Gen Core i5/i7 CPU with Intel Iris Xe graphics, as well as up to 32GB of LPDRR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD.

The smaller edition of the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360, like the Galaxy Book2 Pro, has a 63Whr battery, while the 15.6-inch model has a 68Whr battery.

It also has a 1080p web camera, a fingerprint scanner, a dual speaker setup with AKG tuning and Dolby Atmos certification, and other features.

Pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Series

The country of India, the Galaxy Book2 Series’ exact pricing in India is currently unclear. Given the price of the worldwide variant, we anticipate the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 to be approximately Rs. 67,000. It’s best to take it as a suggestion and keep an eye out for the formal announcement on March 17.

