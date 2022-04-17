Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 sporting high-resolution screen priced under $500

It’s been more than a year since Samsung unveiled its gleaming crimson Galaxy Chromebook 2. Its latest attempt at this technology is now ready for purchase, and it’s a little different.

All about Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 and its pricing

As far as we can suggest, the new Galaxy Chromebook 2 is not quite as red as its predecessor. However, the Chromebook does boast that “360-degree hinge” which helps in 360 fold just for the starting price of $429.99, making it a more…practical buy on numerous fronts.

The display is what’s most intriguing here. This Chromebook not only has a 16:10 aspect ratio (an excellent aspect ratio — thumbs up), but it also has a 2560 x 1600 screen. That is, without a doubt, one of the highest-resolution displays available at $430.

This is still a modest screen at 12.4 inches, which is smaller than its predecessor’s 13.3-inch screen. However, because to the aspect ratio and resolution, it should be able to display more than other displays of this size.

The increased vertical area allows for greater scrolling and multitasking space than a standard low-cost Chromebook, while the resolution allows for crisper text and photos.

Students with visual impairments or learning disabilities, in particular, benefit from larger and clearer language, therefore this screen is one method for schools to engage in in accessibility.

Specification details for Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360

The Chromebook 2 360 is equipped with 4GB of RAM, 64GB or 128GB of eMMC storage, and a 45.5Wh battery. (You should certainly get the additional storage, which is only $20 more.)

All of this is powered by an Intel Celeron N4500 — “Celeron” would be a pretty off-putting term to read in an essay about a Windows laptop, but Chrome OS normally performs far better on slower CPUs than Windows.

There are two USB-C ports, one USB 3.2 Type-A port, one microSD slot, one combination audio jack, one nano security slot, and one optional nano-SIM slot. The more costly Galaxy Chromebook 2 lacks the USB-A port entirely, so that’s again for the 360 in my opinion.

It does not resemble its predecessor in any way. However, it looks a rung or two finer than the standard (ugly and ancient) gadgets that fill classroom laptop carts, and it almost definitely provides a better viewing experience (an area where schools should be investing).

Of course, durability is an essential aspect of any student laptop, and while we can’t tell from the images, past Galaxy Chromebooks have been pretty well-built.

With the release of the Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 and Microsoft’s new Surface Laptop SE, this year is shaping up to be a year in which PC manufacturers better recognized for luxury products go into the education arena.

It’s giving schools some fascinating possibilities as computers grow increasingly crucial to the teaching experience.

Then maybe the era of the stereotypically ugly and slow school laptop cart is coming to an end, but how many schools opt to acquire these fancy-screened devices will determine this.

