OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G – First Look unveiled

On April 28th, OnePlus will release the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G alongside the OnePlus 10R. While the OnePlus 10R will be an expensive smartphone with features such as a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max SoC, 150W fast charging, and more, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is anticipated to be the company’s cheapest inexpensive 5G smartphone.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G – Leaks and Rumors

OnePlus has officially shown the real design of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, which is unlike any other OnePlus phone. In fact, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite’s style is similar to the recently introduced Realme 9 Pro+ 5G with a triple camera configuration.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, like the OnePlus 10R, is likely to be available in two color versions. As a result, we anticipate that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will be available in blue and black.

The smartphone, as predicted, features an all-plastic body with a plastic frame. Given that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is a cheap smartphone from OnePlus, we may also anticipate a 3.5mm headphone port and a microSD card slot for extra storage. Similarly, features such as an alert slider and dual speaker configuration will be absent from the phone.

According to leaked specifications, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, the same processor seen in handsets such as the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G.

The smartphone is rumored to include 6/8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

The tablet will also include a 120Hz display, according to reports. Unlike other OnePlus devices with a refresh rate of 120Hz, the rumored OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is anticipated to utilize an IPS LCD screen, which means the phone may have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor rather than an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Pricing for OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is anticipated to be the company’s most cheap 5G smartphone. Given the pricing of the OnePlus CE 2 5G in India, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is expected to be priced under Rs. 20,000, at least for the basic variant, which might include 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

