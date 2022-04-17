Apple Macs powered with M2 chipset to come in 2022/2023

The Apple Silicon M1 was a big success, powering a slew of Macs and iPads. According to a recent Bloomberg story, Apple is preparing to debut Apple M2-powered products, including new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, and Mac Pro models. Here are some of the potential specs for the next generation of Mac computers.

Apple MacBook Air 2022

Thus according to Ming-Chi Kuo, the new MacBook Air would contain an improved M1 CPU. Per a recent 9to5Mac story, Apple will sell two new MacBooks equipped with the M2 processor. Including the most recent reports, Apple will release the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro versions later this year.

The next MacBook Air will most likely be one of the first gadgets to employ Apple’s new M2 processor. This model will be powered by the basic M2 processor, which has eight CPU cores and 10 GPU cores.

13-inch Apple MacBook Pro 2022

The next MacBook Pro (13-inch) model, like the MacBook Air 2022, is anticipated to employ the same M2 processor on the base model, while the high-end model is expected to have a slightly more powerful M2 chip, which is likely to provide more GPU cores and more RAM when compared to the normal M2 chip.

Apple Mac Mini 2022

Apple is also likely to release a new Mac Mini equipped with an M2 processor. According to the rumor, the next Mac Mini will be available with either the M2 or M2 processor and will be available by the end of 2022 or early 2023.

The future Mac Mini’s design is likely to be inspired by the existing Mac Studio and may offer a better cooling solution.

14 and 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro 2022

Apple is also expected to replace the M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets in the more powerful MacBook Pro (14-inch and 16-inch) versions.

Again, these goods are expected to arrive in 2023 and will most likely replace the current model MacBook Pro. The M2 Pro/Max processor is reported to include a 12-core CPU and a 38-core GPU, making them the most powerful MacBooks ever.

Apple iPad Pro 2022

Along with these Macs, Apple is likely to release new and powerful iPad Pro versions that will be driven by the Apple Silicon M2 processor. Again, these iPad Pros are scheduled to arrive in 2023 and will have features including as Face ID.

