Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G launch and pricing details leaked

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Samsung’s first flagship for 2022, has been introduced. The Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes with all of the premium features of the Galaxy S21, including an eye-catching design, strong performance, a pro-grade camera, and seamless ecosystem connection.

Leaked Specifications for Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G’s best-in-class triple camera configuration will brighten up your social media page. On the rear, it has a 12MP (UW) + 12MP (W) + 8MP (Tele) camera that produces brilliant and beautiful photographs. The ultra-wide lens adds a unique perspective to your photos, allowing you to catch all of the details in a single frame.

The 32MP front-facing camera captures stunning, attention-getting selfies. The pro-grade camera system incorporates Dual Recording, Portrait Mode, Enhanced Night Mode, and 30X Space Zoom for an amazing experience.

For a dynamic and easy-on-the-eyes browsing experience, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G has a gorgeous 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate, and AI-based blue light reduction.

With a 5nm Exynos 2100 CPU and a 4,500 mAh battery, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G ensures great speed and relentless performance.

It has wireless power-sharing and wireless fast charging 2.0, as well as 25W Super-Fast charging compatibility. Because of its IP68 rating, the smartphone is dust and water-resistant.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G combines flagship power, speed, and performance with an all-day intelligent battery, 5G, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G upholds the Galaxy S21’s history with a luxurious and distinctive design. The contour-cut design, which comes in four stunning colors: olive, lavender, white, and graphite, as well as Corning Gorilla Glass Victus with a futuristic haze finish, is guaranteed to draw attention. The Galaxy S21 FE 5G sports a slim 7.9mm design that fits easily into a pocket and keeps up with any active lifestyle.

Launch and pricing details for Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Customers can acquire the Galaxy S21 FE 5G in 8+128GB and 8+256GB variants for Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 53,999, respectively, as an introductory deal, with Rs. 5,000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards. On January 11, 2022, Samsung.com, Amazon.in, prominent online portals, and select retail locations will begin offering the Galaxy S21 FE 5G.

Also Read: