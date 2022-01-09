Alienware Concept Nyx helps you to stream games on any device

At CES 2022, Alienware unveiled a new cloud-gaming-like system that allows customers to play high-end games on any device linked to their home networks, in addition to unveiling new X-series laptops with improved specifications. The technology, dubbed Concept Nyx, is still in its early phases. However, Alienware envisions Concept Nyx allowing several players in a household to play on any device on their home Wi-Fi network at the same time.

Alienware launches Concept Nyx

Concept Nyx, according to Alienware, is a “radical skunkworks idea from the depths of Alienware’s labs” that will allow future players to switch between devices while playing high-end games at home. Consider this scenario: you’re playing a AAA game on your PC and want to go to your living room for a more comfortable experience. You’ll be able to do so with Concept Nyx by smoothly transferring your current game to your smart TV over your home Wi-Fi network.

The goal is for gamers to be able to effortlessly switch between devices while gaming and pick up where they left off on the new device. Although it appears to be a cloud-gaming system similar to Google Stadia or Amazon’s Luna, it differs in that it uses your home network to broadcast high-end games rather than relying on a remote server thousands of miles away.

Currently, the system uses a desktop-like tower called the Nyx server to stream numerous games at the same time across a low-latency network. This server would be placed near your modem and linked to it through an ethernet connection, allowing you and other members of your household to stream games on connected devices utilizing the home Wi-Fi network.

Split-screen views will also allow players to broadcast numerous games on a single device at the same time. Players will soon be able to watch at least four games on a single device, according to the business. Alienware recently showed the technology with a monolithic black server tower and recycled controllers from their Concept UFO, a Switch-like gaming device that debuted at CES last year. However, the business has been tight-lipped on what drives the Concept Nyx server.

Although Concept Nyx appears to be promising for a future home-based cloud-gaming experience, it is currently in the conceptual stage. As a result, it’s unknown when Alienware will introduce such a system, how much it would cost, or whether it will be a subscription service. Alienware is expected to unveil further details about the Concept Nyx in the near future. Until then, we recommend that you keep an eye on our website for developments.

