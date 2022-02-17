Samsung Galaxy S22 Series powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 launches in India

The Galaxy S22 series of smartphones has been released in the nation by Samsung. The normal Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra were first shown a few days ago at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event.

In India, Samsung typically employs the in-house Exynos CPU for the top S-series; however, the Indian models of the Galaxy S22 series will also have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

Furthermore, all three models in the range are powered by Android 12 OS with One UI 4.1 on top. The Galaxy S22 is the cheapest handset in the Galaxy S22 series, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the most expensive. Check out the Galaxy S22 series cost and features in India right here.

Features for Samsung Galaxy S22

The Samsung Galaxy S22 features a 6.1-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. A 50MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS), a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera is housed in a triple rear camera configuration.

A 10MP face camera sensor, an in-display fingerprint sensor, IP68 dust and water resistance, and a 3,700 mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging capabilities are all included.

Features for Samsung Galaxy S22+

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ has certain similarities to the ordinary Galaxy S22, such as the CPU and camera. The Galaxy S22+, on the other hand, features a bigger 6.6-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with capability for a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a larger 4,500 mAh battery and supports 45W cable charging as well as 15W wireless charging.

Features for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Ultra variant has a 5,000 mAh battery and enables 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. The gadget boasts a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a refresh rate of 120Hz on the front. The Galaxy S22 Ultra has a quad rear camera array rather than the triple camera system seen on the previous two variants.

A 108MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom support, and another 10MP telephoto shooter with 10x optical zoom support are all part of the camera configuration. The Ultra variant also has a 40MP selfie camera, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and the S Pen pen.

Price of Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra in India

The base model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs. 72,999, while the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 76,999. The Samsung Galaxy S22+, on the other hand, starts at Rs. 84,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and goes up to Rs. 88,999 for the 8GB + 256GB storage option. Eventually, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra costs Rs. 109,999 again for base 12GB + 256GB storage model and Rs. 118,999 for the high-end 12GB + 512GB storage model.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will be available in Green, Phantom Black, and Phantom White, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available in Burgundy, Phantom Black, and Phantom White.

The selling date has yet to be announced. The Galaxy S22 series smartphones, on the other hand, are presently available for pre-order on the country’s official website.

Should you consider buying it?

If you want a flagship gadget but don’t want to go with an iOS device, the Galaxy S22 series is an option. For their asking pricing, all three models are loaded with high-end amenities.

