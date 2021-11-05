Samsung Galaxy S22 to hit mass production next month, says reports

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is the buzz of town as the firm prepares for mass manufacturing ahead of its introduction next year.

According to reports, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be released in February rather than January, as the firm deals with processor shortages and other challenges.

The design, colors, and other major elements of the future flagships have been disclosed. According to Ross Young, commercial manufacturing of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will commence in the first week of December.

Looking back, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series should have gone into mass production considerably sooner, around late October to early November of 2020. The business was able to introduce the Galaxy S21 series in January due to the timing.

On the other hand, the entry of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series into mass production appears to have been delayed by around a month.

This timeframe corresponds with claims that the phones would be available in February 2022. Furthermore, the worldwide chip problem may cause further delays and potentially the release of fewer units.

S22/+/U phone production from 1st week of December. Colors by model:

S22 – Black, Green, Pink Gold, White

S22+- Black, Green, Pink Gold, White

S22U – Black, Dark Red, Green, White — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) November 3, 2021

What else do we know about Samsung Galaxy S22

The future portfolio will feature the vanilla model, the Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra, just as the previous-generation Samsung Galaxy S21 series.

A recent leak has shown the design of the phones. To begin, the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus are expected to be available in black, gold, pink, white, and green.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, is expected to be released in Dark Red, Green, White, and Black color choices.

According to the research, color possibilities may differ from market to market. For the time being, there is no word on which color will be available in which market.

As previously said, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will most likely make its debut in February during a dedicated Galaxy Unpacked event.

The new range, which has various enhancements, will most likely cost somewhat more than the previous-generation smartphone. In addition, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be unveiled early next year, most likely at CES 2022.

