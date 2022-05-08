Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 come with a new leak

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will have 4400 mAh and 3400 mAh batteries, respectively. According to recent research, both phones will have the same charging power, which may be a divisive decision.

Latest leaks for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4

Details about the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 have been routinely leaked in recent weeks. The phones are likely to maintain the majority of their predecessors’ designs, notably the Z Flip4, although the cheaper phone is also expected to receive a significant boost over the Z Flip3.

According to reports, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will both have 25 W charging capabilities. That’s excellent news for Flip enthusiasts because the Z Flip3 was restricted to an awful 15 W. With this boost, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will charge as quickly as Samsung’s other devices, including the standard Galaxy S22.

Fans of the more costly Fold, on the other hand, maybe disappointed, since most would anticipate the foldable to enable 45 W charging. The Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra can both charge at 45 W, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is projected to be far more costly than even the S22 Ultra. However, the real-world performance of Samsung’s 25 W and 45 W charging configurations is nearly identical.

What else we know so far

Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) Co-Founder and CEO Ross Young has given further details regarding this year’s Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are likely to come with designs that are similar to those of its predecessors.

However, it is thought that Samsung has made a few upgrades to its fourth-generation versions, such as a larger battery capacity and cover display for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, as well as enhanced cameras for the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

According to Young, Samsung plans to debut new colour options for its foldable smartphone series this year. To reiterate, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is available in Phantom Black, Green, and Silver, in addition to the Thom Browne and Wooyoungmi Editions. The Galaxy Z Flip 3, on the other hand, is available in Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Grey, Lavender, Pink, and White, as well as various special edition variants.

Also Read: