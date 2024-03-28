Order a TV from Samsung’s extensive 2024 array in advance to receive a complimentary additional 65-inch 4K TV.

It’s time to upgrade your entertainment system if you’ve been thinking about doing so. When you purchase one of Samsung’s newest 2024 models, the 65-inch TU690T model from 2022 is included free of charge, allowing you to update two rooms in your house at an affordable price. Do you want a free television? We’re not kidding when we say that anyone who pre-orders a 2024 display from Samsung will receive a free 65-inch 4K smart TV. The shop wants to give away one of its best-selling 4K TVs to commemorate revealing its 2024 TV selection.

There are panels that are both QLED and OLED, and they start at just $1,000. However, act quickly to make your choice because this fantastic deal will expire on April 11th, or while supplies last. The Samsung S95D OLED model is one of the collection’s standout pieces. In addition to providing breathtaking image quality, it also features an amazing anti-glare display that lessens common reflections in bright areas. Starting price for the 55-inch model is $2,600. Don’t miss out on the many possibilities available in a range of sizes and styles, including 8K versions.

Only Samsung’s newest flagship TVs—the Neo 4K and 8K versions, the S95D OLED, and the 2024 The Frame TV—are eligible for this amazing and unusual deal. Samsung’s brand-new Music Frame is available for preorder, and the company is including a $50 credit that can be used at its online store. The pre-order offer includes a complimentary 65-inch 4K TV, the Samsung TU690T Crystal 4K smart TV, which has a current retail price of $449.99. Despite being an older model, you still get full HDR compatibility, Samsung’s dependable ‘Crystal’ UHD 4K CPU, and an intuitive Tizen operating system. Obviously, the nicest thing about the TV is that it’s free, which is especially great if you want to add another screen to your office or bedroom.

The free TV is a terrific bonus that retails for about $449, so even while it won’t be as good as these newer models, it’s still a great deal for people who are already seeking to improve their bedroom or den TV in addition to getting a standout TV for the main living area.

It’s important to note that Best Buy and Amazon have matched this Samsung offer, and members of My Best Buy Plus and Total will receive an additional $100 off at Best Buy.

When does this offer end?

Officially, this Samsung preorder offer expires on April 11, but because supplies are limited, it might end earlier or sell out before then. To help you prevent disappointment, we do advise making your purchase as soon as possible to guarantee you get the best savings. In order to inform you if a discount is still valid and up for grabs.