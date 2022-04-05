Samsung launches two new Soundbars featuring Q-Symphony Technology And Dolby Atmos Support

Samsung, the South Korean electronics behemoth, has produced two premium soundbars in its home market. The Samsung HW-Q990B and HW-S800B are the models. While the former is part of Samsung’s Q series, the latter is marketed as an ultra-small soundbar. Continue reading to learn more about Samsung’s latest soundbars, including their price and features.

“Q Symphony is Samsung’s exclusive technology that created excellent surround sound by utilizing the speakers installed on both devices at the same time when a TV and a soundbar are linked,” according to the official press release.

In addition, the press release states that “in the past, only select TV speakers were employed, but in the new product, all TV speakers may be used, generating a deeper sound.”

Samsung HW-Q990B and HW-S800B Launch and Specification

The Samsung HW-Q990B has an 11.1.4 channel arrangement, provides 3D surround sound, and is Dolby Atmos compatible. Samsung has used Q-Symphony technology in this speaker to improve output by integrating the soundbar and TV speakers.

Auto EQ and SpaceFit sound technologies are also included with the soundbar. While one may connect to the speaker via an HDMI cable or wirelessly using Wi-Fi. Aside from that, the soundbar sports a metallic finish on the outside as well as an LED display.

The Samsung HW-S800B has a very thin design. The business also shows how the soundbar is less in diameter than the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

According to Samsung, this soundbar complements the company’s The Frame series of frameless TVs. In terms of specs, the soundbar boasts a 3.1.2 speaker arrangement and also supports Dolby Atmos.

Samsung HW-Q990B and HW-S800B Pricing

In terms of pricing, the Samsung HW-Q990B is priced in Korea at KRW 1.89 million, which roughly amounts to Rs. 1,17,400. The Samsung HW-S800B, on the other hand, is priced in the nation at KRW 899,000, which roughly amounts to Rs. 55,000.

Both soundbars are available in two different colors: black and white. However, no information on the debut of these soundbars in India has been released by Samsung.

