Senator attacks Apple’s ‘unconscionable’ Chinese policy, demands answers

According to recent reports, Senator Josh Hawley has written an open letter to the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, and is claiming that Apple has helped China suppress free speech. Read the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

About Hawley’s comment

Various reports suggest that earlier Hawley used to blame Apple and Google for over-privacy issues to do with coronavirus contact tracing. Now the Senator is saying that Apple should not be dependent on China and should come back to the US and also not ban Twitter.

“[U]nder your leadership, Apple has time and again assisted the Chinese Communist Party in surveilling and suppressing the basic human rights of the Chinese people,” he wrote. “At the same time, it appears that Apple might be importing this model of speech control to the United States: reports indicate that your company might deplatform Twitter from the App Store as a consequence of the free speech policies implemented by new ownership.”

He also wants Apple to detail its “plan to diversify its supply chain and production networks, including any plans to expand manufacturing of its products in the United States with American workers.”