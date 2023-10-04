Sharing Robert Kiyosaki’s opinions, billionaire Elon Musk calls Fiat a scam

Elon Musk calls Fiat a scam. He is known for his outspoken views on various topics, particularly cryptocurrency, did not mince his words when discussing his disdain for traditional government-issued currencies like the US dollar, euro, and yen.

Musk’s disdain for fiat currency stems from his belief that these currencies are susceptible to manipulation by governments and central banks. He argued that the ability of governments to print money at will, leading to inflation and devaluation, makes them unreliable stores of value. Musk pointed to instances in history where hyperinflation had rendered fiat currencies virtually worthless, such as the Zimbabwean dollar and the Venezuelan bolívar.

Challenging the Legitimacy of Fiat Currency: Musk’s Stance and Kiyosaki’s Similar Views

Elon Musk calls Fiat a scam and contends that fiat currency is a deceptive system so deeply ingrained in society that its fraudulent nature often goes unnoticed. This perspective finds common ground with individuals like Robert Kiyosaki, the author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” who has consistently warned against investing in traditional currencies such as the U.S. dollar, referring to them as “illusory” forms of money.

On a recent Sunday, a user named Wall Street Silver posted an image on the social media platform X, posing the question, “What’s something that has become so widely accepted that we often overlook its deceptive nature?” Musk promptly responded with a single word: “Fiat currency.”

Musk has held a consistent stance of skepticism toward fiat currency. As early as February 2021, he took to Twitter, stating, “In situations where fiat currency yields negative real interest, it would be unwise not to explore alternative options.” Furthermore, he drew parallels between fiat currency and Bitcoin, remarking that “Bitcoin is nearly as questionable as traditional fiat money.” Nevertheless, he emphasized, “The genuine contest lies between fiat and cryptocurrency, and all things considered, I favor the latter.”

Voices of Critique: Musk’s Perspective Echoed by Financial Experts

Elon Musk is not alone in his belief that fiat currency operates as a deceptive system, fraudulent scheme, or even akin to a Ponzi scheme. Jeff Ross, the founder of Vailshire Capital, articulated on the X platform on a Tuesday, stating, “The fiat currency system is designed to gradually erode the purchasing power of its participants.”

Meanwhile, Robert Kiyosaki, the renowned author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has voiced his criticism of the U.S. dollar, characterizing it as a fraudulent construct and predicting its eventual downfall. Kiyosaki often refers to fiat money as “counterfeit currency,” contrasting it with gold and silver, which he considers “intrinsic wealth,” and Bitcoin, which he dubs “the currency of the people.” In a July statement, he warned of an impending “massive crash,” advising individuals to transition their assets into tangible assets like gold, silver, and Bitcoin as the demise of fiat money draws near.

As governments grapple with the regulation of digital assets and global economic uncertainties persist, the relationship between fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies will remain a central theme in financial discourse, highlighting the need for a nuanced understanding of the evolving landscape of modern finance.

Elon Musk calls Fiat a scam that reflects a broader sentiment in the cryptocurrency community, where decentralized digital assets are seen as a hedge against the potential pitfalls of traditional government-issued currencies. While Musk’s viewpoint has garnered attention and sparked intense debate, it’s important to recognize that the dynamics of money are complex and multifaceted. Fiat currencies, backed by governments and central banks, play a critical role in stabilizing economies and facilitating everyday transactions. Critics argue that Musk oversimplifies the challenges associated with monetary policy and the management of inflation. Nonetheless, Musk’s advocacy for cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin, has contributed to the ongoing conversation about the future of money.

Also Read: Ripple’s Singapore license gets approved, marking a major step forward.