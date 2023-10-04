Ripple’s Singapore license gets approved marking a major step forward

Ripple, the blockchain-based payment protocol, announced on October 4, 2023, that it has received formal approval for its operating license in Singapore. As Ripple’s Singapore license gets approved, it marks a major step forward for Ripple’s global expansion and brings clarity to its regulatory status in one of the world’s leading financial hubs. Following an In-Principle Approval in June, Ripple’s Subsidiary Officially Received a License from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Ripple’s subsidiary in Singapore has successfully obtained a major payments institution license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, enabling the company to continue offering digital payment token services in the rapidly expanding region. This achievement represents another positive development for Ripple, coming on the heels of a previous announcement.

Singapore: A Strategic Hub for Ripple’s Expansion

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse expressed his views, stating, ‘Singapore has emerged as a prominent fintech and digital asset hub, exemplifying the delicate balance between innovation, consumer protection, and responsible growth.’ He further noted that Singapore has served as the company’s Asia Pacific headquarters for the past six years.

Having received preliminary approval back in June, Ripple’s Singapore license has now achieved the formal licensing milestone through its subsidiary, Ripple Markets APAC Pte Ltd. The company revealed in a statement on Tuesday that approximately 90 percent of its business is conducted outside the United States. Concurrently, Ripple continues to grapple with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in an ongoing legal battle regarding its operations within the country. In a significant development, a federal judge ruled against the SEC’s attempt to appeal on Tuesday, setting the stage for a final showdown in an April trial.

Focusing on Asia Pacific Expansion and Regulatory Success

In its official statement, Ripple, a U.S.-based company, highlighted that a significant majority, exceeding 90%, of its business activities occur beyond the borders of the United States. Consequently, it reaffirmed its commitment to prioritizing the Asia Pacific region for the adoption of its cryptocurrency-backed products.

The recently obtained Singaporean license empowers Ripple to offer digital payment token services, placing it in the company of 14 other entities that have received a similar license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). This distinguished list includes the local subsidiaries of prominent cryptocurrency exchanges such as Coinbase, Independent Reserve, and Blockchain.com.

This development where Ripple’s Singapore license gets approved marks the second piece of positive news for Ripple on the same day. Earlier, a U.S. judge presiding over the Securities and Exchange Commission’s legal action against Ripple declined the regulator’s request to file an interlocutory appeal in the ongoing case. Ripple’s legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) continues to draw attention. The recent ruling against the SEC’s appeal motion sets the stage for a decisive April trial, which could have far-reaching implications for cryptocurrency regulation in the United States.

In an increasingly interconnected world, Ripple’s Singaporean success underscores the importance of regulatory clarity and cooperation between governments and blockchain companies, fostering a more secure and prosperous digital economy.

As Ripple’s Singapore license gets approved by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) it represents a significant achievement for both the company and the cryptocurrency industry as a whole. The fact that over 90% of Ripple’s business occurs outside the United States underscores the global significance of this development, reaffirming the growing adoption of blockchain-based financial solutions. Singapore’s role as a fintech and digital asset hub has been further cemented by Ripple’s successful licensing, as it sets a regulatory standard that other blockchain projects may follow. This development not only underscores Singapore’s commitment to fostering innovation while ensuring consumer protection but also signals the maturation of the cryptocurrency industry. Ripple’s focus on the Asia Pacific region aligns with the region’s burgeoning interest in blockchain technology and digital assets. With its license secured, Ripple can now confidently expand its operations in this fast-growing market, potentially forging new partnerships and contributing to the adoption of its payment solutions.

