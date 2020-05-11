Shiprocket secured $13M in Series C funding round

Shiprocket, a technology enabled logistics aggregator for the D2C sellers, has now revealed its Series C funding round of $13 million. The round was led by the Innoven Capital, Bertelsmann India Investments, and Tribe Capital.

Arjun Sethi, Co-founder, Tribe Capital, said,

“We invested in Shiprocket because they empower small and medium businesses that truly represent the heart and soul of any emerging economy. Today, the SME segment lacks capital finance and credit, infrastructure, technology, and marketing strategies. Shiprocket has enabled these businesses to grow at a time of emerging competition enabled by mobile internet and corporations.”

The latest funding brings ShipRocket total funding to $26 million. The investment will be used by the Delhi based startup to fuel its aggressive product development roadmap, which even includes the hiring top talent across the data engineering and science domain.

Comments

comments