Sibros secured $12 million in Series A Funding round

Deep connected vehicles platform Sibros on Monday revealed that it has now secured its Series A funding round of $12 million led by the Nexus Venture Partners.

The current funding round, which brings the total capital secured by the startup to around $15 million, also saw the participation from the Twin Ventures and Moneta Ventures.

The funds will going to use to expand its product offerings, customer engagement, and core teams in Silicon Valley and beyond.

Speaking about the funding, Sibros CEO Hemant Sikaria said, “The acceleration of the software-defined vehicle has thrown automakers into a chaotic new maze of software and data management complexity. In order to stay ahead and enable new functionalities, OEMs must adopt a software-first approach throughout the entire vehicle lifecycle. Sibros is privileged to have the trust of our customers to help drive this charge.”