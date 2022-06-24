Solana Saga – First Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Phone is finally here

Osom is a privacy-focused technology firm that was anticipated to release the OV1 smartphone from the same team that created the Essential PH-1. In a surprising turn of events, the OV1 will now be known as the “Saga” by Solana Mobile and will continue to be produced by Osom.

The Solana Saga will be strongly connected with the Solana blockchain, capable of web3 transactions, and will facilitate the storage of digital assets such as tokens and NFTs.

So will this Saga device be the Osom OV1? — Jason Stephen (@JacenSolo95) June 23, 2022

Since the announcement of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, it is safe to say that we have been anticipating the first phone(s) powered by it. This wait appears to have come to an end, as Solana Mobile has released the first Snapdragon 8+Gen 1 phone.

Solana’s new Saga Smartphone featuring Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Solana Mobile has unveiled the Saga smartphone, the first Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 device. It was created in collaboration with OSOM. It is also disclosed that the OSOM’s OV1 smartphone (released last year) has been rebranded as Solana’s Saga phone.

Aside from the newest Snapdragon CPU, the Saga phone features a 6.67-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It has 512GB of storage space and 12GB of RAM. In addition, it has a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. There’s also a 16MP front-facing camera.

It boasts a 4,100mAh battery, a fingerprint scanner on the back, and wireless charging capability. The design is identical to OSOM’s OV1 phone, with an irregular triangle-shaped back camera hump and a flat-edge design.

While the high-end feature list is impressive, the major point is how this phone is designed to allow bitcoin capabilities and bring them to mobile devices. This is intended for those who are interested in encryption, Web3, and NFT. The phone includes ‘decentralized applications’ powered by the Solana blockchain.

Sage Phone – Pricing

The Saga phone will be released in the United States, Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom in 2023. Pre-orders have already begun. It costs $1,000 (about Rs 78,300).

Furthermore, Solana Mobile has released the Solana Mobile Stack SDK, which is an open dApp Store (decentralized apps). It has also introduced the Saga Pass, which will be offered to early Saga adopters. The Saga Pass includes NFT and is described as “the initial step towards determining the path of the Solana Mobile Stack.”

Also Read: