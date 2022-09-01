Sons Of The Forest Delayed To February 2023

Originally scheduled for a May 20th release this year, Sons Of The Forest has now been delayed until February 23, 2023. Previously, the game was set to be released in October, itself being delayed from its previous launch window in May of 2022.

Like its survival-horror contemporaries, Sons of the Forest is an action-horror survival game (not to be confused with survival-horror), in which you are trapped on an island full of mutant cannibals. As the follow-up to The Forest, the story has players searching for a missing person on a remote island. The game is a direct sequel to the 2014 game The Forest and follows Erik Leblanc’s attempt to locate his son Timmy following their plane accident.

Sons of the Forest, the highly anticipated open-world survival game and a follow-up and critically-acclaimed sequel to The Forest, has seen its Sons of the Forest release date moved up to next year. A brief teaser that came with the announcement revealed that Sons of the Forest would be just as frightening as The Forest and that Sons of the Forest would have more terrifying monsters, including one who walks around with a gigantic mouth filled with razor-sharp teeth.

Hey Everyone, Due to the scope of our new game Sons Of The Forest, it has been hard to pinpoint an exact release date, and today we have to delay one last time. Giving us time to complete the polish we feel is needed, we will release Feb 23, 2023, priced at $29.99USD. pic.twitter.com/9SmeLelmj6 — Endnight Games (@EndNightGame) August 31, 2022

Sons of the Forest was first announced two years ago, back in 2019, one year after The First Forest was released details about the story are sparse, but fans are guessing we could be playing as Timmy, a kid from the first game. While this news was a disappointment to any fans of The Forest, now you can see the extra development time is being put to good use.

The studio announced Wednesday’s delay via Twitter, alongside the announcement that the sequel would be priced at $29.99 when it eventually releases later this year. The additional delay is only the second announced delay for the game, but it is spent quite some time lurking in the shadows with no release date, so that is nearly three years’ worth of players being left in the dark as to when they might get to play the game and three years since it was announced back in 2019.

Its iconic survival game is simply one of the longest-running hits in the Steam survival genre, regularly boasting hundreds of players, and regularly seeing an increase in interest rates which puts it amongst the system’s best-performing hits. There are many other games just like Its cult survival game that will have you busy through next year’s launch. The push, according to the tweet, is said to be final, with developer Endnight Games taking time to finish the last touches to Sons of the Forest before finally coming out next year for PC through Steam.