Sony Is Adding 24 Free Games To Playstation Plus

Subscribers on PlayStation Plus on PlayStation 5 get the most value for their money as they get 24 free games to claim. With two free PS4 games per month and a single PS5 game, PlayStation 5 gamers get a hefty chunk for their money.

PS Plus Subscribers get a number of free games for PS5 and PS4 consoles every month, and the PS3 and PS Vita games also come regularly. Free PS games will be added for PS Plus subscribers in July 2021, so check out the 24 free PS games that form the PS collection below. The PS Plus collection has changed little since the launch of the service last year, but still offers some of the best PS4 games for subscribers to check out. Here are the 24 titles available for free with the PS Plus subscription.

Call of Duty: Black Ops III

Mortal Kombat X

Battlefield 1

Fallout 4

The Last Guardian

God of War

Persona 5

The Last of Us Remastered

Ratchet & Clank

WWE 2K Battlegrounds

Monster Hunter World

Bloodborne

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Infamous Second Son

Days Gone

Batman: Arkham Knight

A Plague Tale Innocence

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown Edition

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Detroit Become Human

Until Dawn

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Final Fantasy 15

Resident Evil 7

Sony has got some big names available for free with the PlayStation, as well as some PlayStation games you’ve missed in the past few months because you were unlucky. PS5 owners have access to PS Collection which gives you 24 free games to download and play in your spare time. This gives you a great opportunity to try out PlayStation games that you haven’t played yet, whether it’s indie titles that have disappeared under your radar or titles that are too expensive to buy.

PS4 games redeemed on the PS5 console from PlayStation Plus collections will have benefits such as faster loading speeds, improved stable frame rates, and PS5 game increases. Sony announced its July 2021 roster for PS Plus and subscribers will get their hands on all games starting July 6. The PS Plus series, as it is called, brings action-packed games to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.