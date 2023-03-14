Sony May Be Working on a PlayStation 5 Pro, According to Rumours

Reports have emerged that Sony may be working on a PlayStation 5 Pro and that the console could be further along in development than many anticipated. Sources claim that the upgraded PS5 could be released relatively soon, despite the fact that the idea of an upgraded “Pro” console has been widely debated, given the current silicon shortage that is affecting the industry’s transition from the PS4 to the PS5.

It is interesting to note that Sony recently mentioned the PlayStation 6 in an argument against Microsoft’s attempt to acquire Activision Blizzard. However, there have been no official mentions of a PS5 Pro. In fact, some may argue that an upgrade is unnecessary, given that most games are still being released on last-gen consoles.

According to a report from Insider Gaming, a full-fledged Pro-tier upgrade to the current PlayStation is expected to be released late in 2024. The report suggests that the leak is reliable, and that the website has more details about the console, though they will release those at a later date. Another source has suggested that Sony has more in store for PS users this generation, which may be related to the company’s InZone line of gaming hardware.

The leak about the PS5 Pro also discussed the previously rumored PlayStation 5 with a detachable disc drive, indicating that the two are separate devices. However, since the specifics are still unclear, it is difficult to predict what kind of performance boost users can expect. Moreover, it is possible that none of the rumoured claims are true.

It is worth noting that this information contradicts previous leaks from Tom Henderson, who claims to have heard more about the PS6 than the PS5 Pro. Given that everything is based on unconfirmed and unverified information from secretive sources, it is difficult to determine the validity of the claims at this point. It is essential to approach these discussions with skepticism.

The only official information about the matter is the leaked PlayStation 6 release window documentation, which suggests that the next mainline PS console will not be released until 2028. The information about the PS5 Pro cited in the Insider Gaming report suggests a similar launch window, but it is important to keep in mind that none of it has been confirmed.

In conclusion, rumours have emerged that Sony may be working on a PlayStation 5 Pro, and that the console could be further along in development than many anticipated. However, given the lack of official information and the conflicting reports from various sources, it is challenging to determine the validity of the claims. It is essential to approach these discussions with scepticism and keep in mind that nothing has been confirmed by Sony.