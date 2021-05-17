Sony Patents Its Own Esports Betting System

Sony Interactive Entertainment has filed a patent for a platform that could allow customers to guess the outcome of Esports games such as League of Legends, Dota 2, and Overwatch, using a combination of video game technology and real-time betting technology. Sony Interactive Entertainment has patented a “platform” that would allow users to bet on sports betting using the same technology as traditional sports betting.

According to the patent, Sony’s system would use the history of players and teams from the past to determine the odds offered to viewers during gameplay. The patent suggests that viewers could even set their own odds instead of following the system set up for traditional sports betting such as sports betting or online casinos, and suggested that viewers watching live coverage of sporting events or martial arts tournaments could guess the final outcome of a match by observing the actual movement that is taking place at the actual time.

It is clear that Sony sees Esports as the main focus of this new patent and it’s mock – to the point that esports events are a focus for the new virtual reality chair, it makes perfect sense in every way. It would be great to fight the boring intervals between sporting events, but it could also become a new and useful method to improve betting on sporting events themselves. Sony is, however, most likely preparing for and seriously considering the further spread of eSports betting. E-sports is going to explode in the future and even if live sports return, I expect them to continue their rapid growth and expected revenue from eSports gaming. ESports has become such a casual form of entertainment in recent years, with legends like League of Legends and Counter-Strike.

The document mentions that the system would allow viewers to bet real money, cryptocurrencies and digital items on first-person contests. The patent proposes a system whereby viewers of live broadcasts of sporting events such as combat games can place bets on the outcome of games by following the action in real-time.

