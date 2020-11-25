Sony PS5 completely out of stock: India launch delayed further!

Sony PS5 was made available in the global markets on 19th November and has seen some serious demand. And now the next-gen console has gone completely out of stock as confirmed by CEO Jim Ryan. So, the shortage of supply in the consoles is the reason it hasn’t arrived in India yet. The sad part is that even the pre-order dates in the country haven’t been out. Therefore, if the company is not to able to pump up its production, then we might not see the PS5 in India till December or even January.

Unparalleled demand of Sony PS5!

Its no doubt that the best-in-class performance, games and pricing that PS5 comes with has led to this huge demand of the console. So, when you get to hear from the CEO that the console is completely out of stock its not shocking. Sony’s CEO Jim Ryan said in an interview with the Russian news agency TASS that “Everything is sold! Absolutely everything is sold”.

He also said that over the last year, he has been thinking about how they can generate enough demand for the product. And now he is trying to figure out ways to reduce the supply crunch. They have been trying their best to increase the availability of the PS5.

Why is there a limited availability of the PS5?

A major problem that Sony is facing is supply issues. No doubt if they had more units, they would have sold a lot more. But why is such a big company facing such issues? Well, the answer is COVID. As the CEO of the company, Jim Ryan said that he doesn’t plan on launching a bug product in the middle of the pandemic.

As the factories are still not working at their full potential and many are not even operating, they are very short on supply. He also said that they are not able to get anyone working in Asia factories.

Many of my friends and YouTubers are waiting for the PS5 to come to India so that they can review it. But at this point its more of a stretch to say that it will arrive soon. Are you one of those who were eagerly waiting for the Sony PS5? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

