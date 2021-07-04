Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order 2 Will Be Likely At EA Play

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order appeared on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in November last year, and Google announced in April that the game would come to the cloud streaming service in 2020. The game received generally positive reviews from critics and sold over ten million copies by the end of March 2020. In June 2021 the official EA Star Wars account announced that 20 million players had played the game.

The game exceeded EAs expectations, with CFO Blake Jorgensen expressing his delight at the success of the games during the company’s recent financial call. In the last game, Cal and his crew were successful and looking for more adventures. Despite its various Star Wars flops, EA has maintained a decent track record with its Star Wars trailers, and the same care was shown in the series Fallen Order: The Sequel to the Fallen Order.

It’s a small and unusual project for EA, but the motive is that this is the only Star Wars game currently in development. The game is arguably EA’s best Star Wars product since its licensing battle in 2013.

The action-adventure was announced at E3 2018 and unveiled at the Star Wars Celebration in April 2019. The game will be released in November 2019, for Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, for Stadia in November 2020, and for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Series S in June 2021.

The publisher of the game from last year confirmed that Star Wars: The Force Awakens was the beginning of a franchise, which means that a sequel and more will be developed, but work on this front has not yet begun. During the most recent quarterly review, Wilson addressed the success of the first Star Wars game, which has sold more than 20 million copies since its release. It seems likely that the sequel will be a title that will appear on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, both due to be released later this year.

The way the game was expected, it is likely that EA will at least give some kind of feedback to the fans but it would be wise for the fans to lower their expectations if it turns out it is not what they had hoped for. The first games leave a lot to be desired, as it was not as easy as it should have been, and there is the possibility that The game will be unveiled at EA Play, but the chances of details being revealed are slim.