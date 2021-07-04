What We Know About Dying Light 2

Fifteen years after the events of the original game, Dying Light 2 remains human and takes place in an open-world urban environment. The long screening, which was shown behind closed doors at E3 2019, was an impressive showcase for the ambitious and expanded games parkour system, battle, and election-driven history. Nevertheless, the motivating promise of discovering the secrets of your past and finding those you have lost in the history of this game sounds fascinating.

Dying Light 2 E3 2019 trailer showed some gameplay and gave an insight into the history of the game. The latest trailer for Dying Light 2 which was shown at E3 2021, detailed the story after the events of the first game Dying Light in detail. Otherwise, the game’s first trailer was a gameplay demo that gave us a proper look at gameplay and a taste of how our choices affect the decaying metropolis.

Similar to its predecessor, Dying Light 2 focuses on parkour traversal, where players can sprint, jump and climb through the city. Like its predecessor, it seems parkour-heavy, with new protagonist Aiden traversing the world in this style. The highlights are the chains of parkour moves and melee, not to mention the sheer number of uninfected people that populate this city.

During your exploration of the city that is four times larger than the original game world, you can take on side missions, explore abandoned buildings and make fundamental decisions that affect the flow of your story. Their decisions in the city will have an impact on the state of the city. The sequel is set twenty years later, where the modern world is a thing of the past. Depending on which faction controls a district of the city, you will see a change in the environment that reflects their ideology. It seems that even small decisions can change the shattered world around you.

On the way, you will meet a group of survival veterans, the so-called Night Runners, who are used to helping people from different factions. With the news of an official release date, Techland has unveiled a new title for the upcoming survival horror. The studio has revealed a fresh look at the gameplay in the latest trailer titled Dying Light 2: Stay Human as well as details of the action we can expect in a recent PlayStation Blog post.

The base game was a great twist on the open-world zombie genre when it was released in 2015. We could read our review here. After a year of silence when Dying Light 2 was delayed last year, developer Techland finally began to reveal more information about the game. While developers remained hidden about the details of the game during the years of delays, we finally received confirmation of the new release date for the games at Dying Lights 2 “s most famous live stream on May 27.

At the PC Gaming Show at E3 2021 we got a brand new trailer for Dying Light 2 at E3 2021. Over the course of four minutes, the trailer gives a glimpse into the protagonist Aiden and his search for his sister following their separation from a fearsome and hostile world. The latest in-game gameplay trailer debuted alongside Dying 2: Know’s YouTube Livestream, which gives us a glimpse of a new hospital environment filled with newly shot civilians. Besides the zombie subtypes you’ll encounter along the way, the revenant includes a brand new infected species that is smarter than the regular infected.

According to an interview with Tymon Smektala, the game’s lead designer of Dying Light 2, the game will take 15-20 hours to complete the main story, but the world will need more than 100 hours of playtime to complete it. The quarantined areas will act as dungeons to jump into and puzzles to plunge into with infected and unscrupulous scavengers. The game will extend what made its predecessor interesting by expanding the scope of its world, the freedom of its parkour, and ensuring that the decisions players make on the environment around them have an impact on the environment around them.

Last year, it was confirmed that Dying Light 2 would be a cross-genre title with Techland aiming to release the game on the PS5 and Xbox Series X (current Gen 3). Developer Techland also teamed up with Dynamite Entertainment to produce a comic set in the gaming world later this year which will be commercially available and a digital version that can be downloaded from the Techland website.

The game is planned for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Series S and is scheduled to be released on 7 December 2021.