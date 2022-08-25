Steam Is Overhauling Its Mobile App

In a statement on its official site, Steam revealed it is now testing out the beta of the new Steam Mobile App. The Steam Mobile App is available for download from Steams website and is available for download from Steams app store.

Steam revealed via a blog post that a new Steam mobile app has entered the beta phase, and instructions were given on how to get inside the test program. Valve is particularly encouraging users who are already using the new Steam mobile app, and are ready to submit feedback, preferably ASAP, in order to make it available for the general public soon.

Presumably, Steam will keep messing around with the new Steam Mobile app until it gets to the point where it all works just right, and customer feedback has been taken into account. We would imagine that Valve will want users to try the new version and give feedback before it is released publicly. Right now, the beta users reviews for the mobile app seem mixed, with some saying that it has improved load times and scrolling, and has a better-looking interface, while others have said that it is actually laggy.

Despite using the Steam desktop app on a daily basis, I have interacted with the mobile app only when it has informed me that a game on my wish list is for sale. You will still be able to browse Steam Store, obtain Steam Guard codes, and confirm trades, but the redesigned version of it now comes with QR-code logins, smart notifications, a better library, and support for multiple accounts. As with previous iterations of the mobile app, players can expect to be able to browse the store, accept trades, and get codes for the Steam Guard feature.

For the record, that app allowed users to browse the Steam Store, talk with friends, use Steam Guard, and more. At one point, Valve launched a special (and much more modern) chat app with friends.

To sign up, search Steam in the Play Store, scroll down, and tap join under the “Join Beta” header. Steam has not revealed when the new app will officially launch, with the current plan being to keep adding people to the beta and improving features until a brand-new version of the original is ready. Today marks a shift, with Steams beta testing now taking place on a completely overhauled iOS and Android application.