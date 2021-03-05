Stellantis Is Latest Automaker To Announce An electric Future

Electric vehicles are the future of automobiles. It is powered by clean energy and will help us reduce the carbon footprint. Hence, today almost all the automakers like Porsche, Jaguar, Ford, and others are turning towards a sustainable future through EVs.

Towards Sustainable future –

The fourth-largest automaker globally, Stellantis has embraced the future to be electric. The company has 14 automotive brands under its umbrella. Some of the most prominent ones are Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, and Ram.

The CEO of Stellantis, Carlos Tavares, announced that the automotive company would have an all-electric future in the next five years, i.e., by 2025. He stated that all their vehicles would be hybrid or pure-electric.

“This is a merger that is going to open new opportunities for a company that is sound, with talented people … who do not want to be cornered in a legacy or a dinosaur position.”

– Carlos Tavares

[LT] #FY2020 “With #Stellantis, we have the appropriate means to make it happen. It’s about creating a stronger company, robust fundamentals, be bolder and dare to make radical choices to beat the challenges the #automotive industry is facing.” #CarlosTavares pic.twitter.com/1i450zxknB — Stellantis (@Stellantis) March 3, 2021

Limited to Europe?

Carlos Tavares’ plan clearly mentions Europe. But and there is no clarification on whether and when the North American market will have Stellantis EVs. The fact is the US market might have to wait longer than 2025 to have pure-electric EVs.

It will practically take longer for the automakers to offer even their hybrid versions of the American brands like Jeep, Dodge, and Ram, let alone be all-electric. Remember, the combustion versions of these brands are highly successful. Hence that factor might also play a part in the delay of EVs launch in the U.S market.

Stellantis’ Jeep –

While Jeep is still ahead of the race, having done some work towards the electric future. Others like Ram and Dodge can only offer hybrid EVs.

There is now a hybrid model of Jeep, which is a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version. Iy’s called the Wrangler 4xe, and the pure-electric version will be launched later this year.

Hence, the goal of Stellantis for the hybrid EVs still seems achievable, but the all-electric in the global market might take longer than 2025. Let’s wait and see!