Step By Step Guide on How to Buy Bitcoin with a Credit Card

When it comes to cryptocurrency and bitcoin, India is right up there with some of the biggest nations.

The country’s love for Bitcoin is evident from the fact that India ranks fifth in global cryptocurrency users, and the number of bitcoin transactions in India has been steadily increasing.

So, this is the perfect time to get into Bitcoin trading and if you are wondering how to buy Bitcoin with a credit card in India, fret not! There are several legitimate companies out there that provide this service.

Generally, they will require you to go through a verification process with your credit card company or bank. You will then be able to use your credit card to purchase Bitcoin from the company’s portal.

If you are new to purchasing Bitcoin, these steps may seem complex. But once you go through the process a few times, it will become much more manageable. Here are a few steps:

Choose a Company

The first step is to choose a reputable company that allows you to buy Bitcoin with your credit card. Many such companies are out there, but only some are trustworthy. Try to research each and read any reviews about them. Trustworthy review sites are pivotal when it comes to verifying which exchanges can and cant be trusted by aggregating the best ones into an easy to access list with sign-up benefits to match. Some, like CoinBharat, even go beyond that by also expanding into TradFi such as stocks and pioneering tech such as Crypto trading bots.

When you find a legitimate company, you will also want to make sure they accept credit and debit cards rather than just one or the other. Many people prefer using their debit card as it allows them to spend the amount of money they have in their account, but if you use your credit card, it’s easier to get large amounts of Bitcoin out of these companies quickly. Therefore, choose a company that allows you to use both payment methods.

Create an Account

Once you have chosen a company, the next step is to sign up for an account with them. This process should be straightforward, but you must provide basic information, such as your name, phone number, and address. Be sure to follow all the instructions carefully and accurately to complete your purchase quickly. Ensure that your company of choice uses multisignature security to protect your account and funds.

In addition, you should always use strong passwords and two-factor authentication to keep your account safe from hackers and scammers. Once you complete the registration process, you will be ready to buy bitcoin with a credit card, top up your account, and start using your new currency.

Purchase Bitcoin

Once your account is ready and you have money in your wallet, you are prepared to buy Bitcoin with a credit card. There are multiple ways of buying bitcoin, but one simple and fast way is through a peer-to-peer marketplace or exchange.

Go to the website of a popular P2P marketplace that allows trade between Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies, then go to the page where they sell Bitcoin. Enter the amount of Bitcoin you want to purchase and select “credit card” as the payment option.

Next, fill out the required information on the next page, such as your name, email address, phone number, and billing address. You will be redirected to your bank’s page, where you will be asked several verification questions before proceeding with the purchase.

Once approved, your Bitcoin will be added to your account, and you can start using it for trading or making payments.

Wrapping Up

Buying Bitcoin with a credit card is quick and easy if you choose a reputable platform or exchange that offers secure transactions. Whether you are buying Bitcoin for the first time or an experienced user, following these simple steps can help ensure that your transaction goes smoothly and that you get the best rates possible.