Steps to spoof GPS for Mobile Legends gameplay for iPhone – Virtual Location (iOS)

In this article I will guide you how to step by step fake gps for mobile legends.If you really don’t know what mobile legend is, then let me introduce about mobile legends gameplay. This Bang Bang is a multiplayer virtual battle arena (MOBA) this game is specially designed for mobile phone.

In this game there are two opposite sides contest to reach and abolish the enemy's base while protective their own base for control of a path, the three "lanes" recognized as "top", "middle" and "bottom", which links the bases. In this article I will guide you how to mobile legends fake location in easy steps.

Here are some easy steps to learn how to use fake location mobile legends using Dr. Fone- Virtual Location (iOS), by using these steps you will be able to send fake location mobile legends.

First of all you have to visit Dr. Fone web and then download Dr. Fone – Virtual Location (iOS), In the second step you have to install the file on your computer. In third step you will launch the program on your system In step number four you will click on virtual location and you will carefully see that your iPhone is connecting with your computer. In this step five click on Get started In this step number six you will activate teleport mode from the upper right position. The step seven will show you Input the location name and click on the Go. So now the pop up window will appear “Move Here” click on Move Here. Its time to open mobile legends game on your iPhone and see your location on mobile legends. Your fake location mobile legends is now set.

If you want to check whether it’s working properly you can check by fake gps location mobile legends to your friend and ask whether it’s showing the place what you set the chosen place in the computer. This technique will properly work on iPhones so you got fake location mobile legends iOS, this will work on android as well.

How to play game on your Computer

With the influence of internet users you should use Dr. Fone- Virtual Location right on your computer. Now you can play Mobile Legends Bang Bang on PC and Mac without worrying about going through any additional hassles.

Only download the using Dr. Fone- Virtual Location and follow the steps given in the above section. Fake gps location mobile legends are for iOS. I hope you understand better about fake gps for mobile legends.