Swiggy And Zomato Vaccinate Their Delivery Partner

News

The lockdown situation in the country has given a huge rise to the food delivery services in the country. However the delivery partners, employees and the workers associated with the food delivery services are falling a prey to the corona virus due to the constant travelling to deliver food place to place and coming in contact with people of all kinds.

In order to keep their delivery partners safe and prevent them from getting infected, these popular food delivery companies- Swiggy and Zomato have announced that they will be providing free vaccination to all the delivery boys.

As the companies said in their statement, both Swiggy and Zomato are carrying out vaccination drives in the country. These drives are currently being carried out in selected cities for now. Swiggy already vaccinated its delivery boys in the city of Bengaluru and Zomato carried out the drive in the country capital Delhi. Zomato said that it will commence the vaccination drive in the cities of Mumbai and Bangalore from tomorrow onwards.

Swiggy tweeted about this saying- “We’re happy to announce that we kicked-off our vaccination drive for our delivery fleet, kitchen staff and other frontline staff in Bangalore. #BreakTheChain.”

The founder of Zomato, Deepinder Goyal, also tweeted about this saying- “In one of the largest efforts of its kind, we are facilitating a free and safe vaccination drive for more than 150,000 of our frontline staff and employees. Thousands of our delivery partners are already vaccinated.”

Deepinder announced this in a series of tweets.

This is a great initiative by the companies. It is the need of the hour and both of the companies are showing a great care for their employees by taking this step. 

