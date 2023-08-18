T-Mobile Unveils New REVVL Lineup with Free Offers

How about receiving a brand-new T-Mobile smartphone absolutely free? It might sound alarming to some readers and suspicious to others, don’t you think? In this article, we’ve got you covered with all you need to know about the freshly released T mobile ReVVL family of smartphones.

T-Mobile, a US-based telecom giant, recently unveiled its new REVVL roster of Android smartphones, including the REVVL 6x 5G and REVVL 6x Pro5G. T-Mobile also introduced the REVVLTAB 5G, a cost-effective tablet, to the roster.

Right now, you can be among the users who can get in hands with the new lineup of T-Mobile smartphones for completely free of cost, so without any further ado, let’s have a look into how you can get in hands with the new T-Mobile REVVL Smartphones.

T-Mobile Launches Their New REVVL Lineup of Smartphones

T-Mobile offers a variety of smartphone models, including the REVVL 6x 5G and REVVL 6x Pro 5G as well as the new REVVLTAB 5G, a low-cost tablet. The US-based company has also recently released a new REVVL lineup of T-Mobile smartphones.

“Our REVVL 6 series saw major success — consistently landing in our top five best-selling affordable 5G smartphones — so we’re building on that success and expanding the line further to launch the REVVL TAB 5G,” said Omar Tazi, T-Mobile’s Executive VP & Chief Product Officer, in the launch press release. “We’re laser-focused on giving customers the best value, alongside the best network to ensure they get the best, no-compromise experience — and the new budget-friendly 5G REVVL lineup helps continue to do just that, making 5G affordable for every pocket.”

As per the press release by Omar Tazi, it looks like the Executive VP & Chief Product Officer has strongly emphasized the budget side where you can get the new 5G lineup of smartphones for really great budget-friendly pricing.

Also Read: T-mobile likely to buy Reynolds-backed Mint Mobile for $1.35 billion

What’s the Pricing of the New Revvl Lineup of Smartphones?

Starting with the technical details for the new REVVL smartphone series, you can obtain this new smartphone without spending a fortune. The new REVVL 6x 5G and REVVL Tab 5G have the same $199.99 price tag as they were released and are currently on sale.

However, a new REVVL 6X Pro 5G, which is currently costing roughly $229.99, is available if you’re seeking for an even more expensive smartphone with a wonderful set of capabilities.

Also Read: Hackers breached T-Mobile more than 100 times in 2022

How to Buy New T-Mobile REVVL Devices for Free?

You are about to receive the recently released T-Mobile REVVL lineup of devices absolutely free of charge. Yes, this is not a hoax; rather, T-Mobile is offering the chance for users to use their smartphones with faster and more dependable connectivity.

You might need to sign up for a recurrent mobile contract with the business in order to receive one of their new REVVL smartphones for nothing.

Well, before you leave this page, we advise you to read the contract because doing so won’t cost you anything. In case the consumer is unaware, monthly contract options often involve purchasing their services for a set amount per month.

You may utilize T-Mobile services like calls, data, and texts for a monthly quota when you sign a contract with the company. And guess what? This is a plan that makes sense to you because you only have to pay for this contract and not the smartphone you are purchasing. In addition, you will be paying for data and calls even if you purchase another smartphone.

Also Read: T-mobile facing major outage in US, iPhones turn into “SOS” mode



Regarding the contract, T-mobile is providing a REVVL Tab 5G for $8.34 per month, a REVVL 6x 5G for $6.70 per month, and a REVVL 6x Pro 5G for $8.75 per month.

Only consumers who choose a monthly contract of 24 months or two years will be eligible for the free phones. You will have the choice of selecting any package, including Business Unlimited Select, Go5G Plus, and Go5G Business Plus.

Alternatively, if you decide to sign up for the two-year contract on any phone plan, you can freely trade in your current phone regardless of its brand or condition.

Source: SlashGear

Comments

comments