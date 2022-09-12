WazirX’s frozen bank accounts released by Enforcement Directorate

According to recent reports, the Enforcement Directorate has released WazirX’s frozen bank accounts which were previously frozen to investigate money laundering charges. Go through the whole article to learn more about this news piece.

Statements given by the related parties

“Due to the active cooperation extended by WazirX and active anti-money laundering checks that led to the blocking of suspicious accounts, the ED has unfrozen the bank accounts of WazirX,” the crypto exchange said in a statement on Monday. “WazirX is now in a position to continue its banking operations as usual.”WazirX has a no-tolerance policy towards any illegal activities using its platform and mandates the users to use it for legal and bonafide purposes only. On WazirX, the users undertake to operate as per all the applicable laws,” the exchange said in its blog post. So previously, WazirX’s accounts worth approximately 65 crores were frozen by the Directorate because of some money laundering charges. As per reports, all these accounts have been unfrozen now as the firm was extremely cooperative and dealt with charges with dignity.

