Tech Experts and Elon Musk Call for a Hold on “Dangerous” AI Tests

Elon Musk, Steve Wozniak (co-founder of Apple), and other technology experts have written an open letter asking for a temporary pause on artificial intelligence (AI) development. They are concerned about the significant risks deep learning models could pose to society. They call on AI labs worldwide to take a break from building large-scale AI systems to manage these risks appropriately.

The letter reads, “Contemporary AI systems are now becoming human-competitive at general tasks.” “Powerful AI systems should be developed only once we are confident that their effects will be positive and their risks will be manageable.”

The letter’s authors are urging for an independent review of artificial intelligence (AI) to occur over six months. They believe that all AI labs should immediately stop their activities during this time. The tech experts call for creating shared safety protocols for AI that independent outside experts can monitor. They feel that it is essential to take these measures now to ensure AI’s safe and responsible development in the future.

“This pause should be public and verifiable, and include all key actors. If such a pause cannot be enacted quickly, governments should step in and institute a moratorium.” The authors added, “This does not mean a pause on AI development in general, merely a stepping back from the dangerous race to ever-larger unpredictable black-box models with emergent capabilities.”

The letter refers to how artificial intelligence (AI) machines can flood our information channels with untruths. This is a nod to recent events such as the circulation of fake images depicting Donald Trump being arrested and the ability of language models like ChatGPT to write essays and take exams. The authors of the letter highlight the potential dangers of AI and the need for proper safety protocols to be put in place to prevent any negative consequences.

The letter warns, “Should we automate away all the jobs, including the fulfilling ones? Should we develop nonhuman minds that might eventually outnumber, outsmart, obsolete and replace us?” “Should we risk loss of control of our civilization? Such decisions must not be delegated to unelected tech leaders.” Over 1,000 people have signed the open letter, including renowned experts and thinkers like Elon Musk, Yuval Noah Harari, Jaan Tallinn, Steve Wozniak, and Emad Mostaque.

Mostaque is known for co-founding Stability AI, one of the companies behind the AI image generator Stable Diffusion. According to Reuters, the Future of Life Institute published the letter, and it is reported that the Musk Foundation mainly funds it. However, some notable figures did not sign the letter, such as Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, and David Holz, the founder of Midjourney.