TECNO PHANTOM Debuts Foldable Smartphone Concept Video

PHANTOM, the premium technology sub-brand of TECNO today released a new concept video, showcasing a cutting-edge foldable smartphone concept which reveals the brand’s advanced foldable mobile design capabilities.

The Rollable Large-Screen Phone Concept – Rolling Out a New Vision

The PHANTOM Vision V foldable concept video is a revolutionary foldable smartphone concept to meet the needs of a wide range of users, based on a rollable sliding screen design. At the cross-section of smartphones, tablets and computers, it delivers a large-screen experience in a compact, stylish and sleek device. The concept video is designed as a trendsetter to reimagine smartphone visual display possibilities.

The illustrated PHANTOM Vision V foldable concept video boasts a vibrant smartphone display which opens up and slides forward to offer a large, super immersive 10.1-inch screen. The scalable design allows spectacular viewing experience on a pocket-sized device, with high-quality unfolded display for entertainment and business purposes.

The foldable concept video features a slimmer bezel on both its standard single and 10.1-inch unfolded screens to offer a captivating and truly immersive visual feast to the users. It also delivers an outstanding frameless visual experience with great versatilities, supporting purpose-varied activities from cinematic video playback to displaying detailed work documents upon a single device.

The PHANTOM Vision V foldable concept video includes a multi-functional reverse-side back cover screen, which is a useful tool for a vast range of scenarios. The innovative design permits customizable prompts, reminders and important information based on users’ varied needs while allowing users to read messages, hands-free from the back screen.

Also, the advanced screen features 11 functional layers, resulting in a combination of extreme flexibility and superb durability. An aerospace-grade titanium alloy casing of the screen gives the phone outstanding sturdiness, while its long-life hinge design ensures durability even with heavy and frequent usage, giving users better peace of mind.

PHANTOM’s Ambition – Reinventing the Premium Smartphone Experience

The unveiling of the foldable concept video of PHANTOM signals the start of an exciting era of innovation pursued by TECNO PHANTOM. It is a testament of PHANTOM’s continuous efforts to reinvent the smartphone experience and deliver an elevated lifestyle experience for the evolving consumers of tomorrow and beyond.

Following the release of the PHANTOM X2 Series, which launched in December 2022 with the world’s first retractable portrait lens in a smartphone, the foldable concept video is a further reflection of the brand’s innovative pioneering spirit as it pushes to develop the next premium technologies for its high-end devices in frontier markets.