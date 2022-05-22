Tennis Manager 2021 Review

Tennis manager 2021 is truly a captivating game, watching as your team grows, players rise through the ranks, or just learning from your mistakes. It is an exciting game to play, whether you are watching your team develop as players rise up the ranks, or just learning from your mistakes. As a fair newcomer to sports sim games, and as a fan of tennis, I became interested in Tennis Manager 2021 because I wanted to see how the sim-like experience worked for tennis.

Rebound CG decided to tackle the lofty challenge of developing the first successful tennis management simulation on PC with Tennis Manager 2021. The first thing that I have to mention is that you cannot actually play the tennis in Tennis Manager, with a lot of manager games that I have played before, you were actually able to play, but with Tennis Manager 2021, the focus is entirely on the management, and this continues to the point where players are even in court. One of the most enjoyable aspects of Tennis Manager 2021 is coaching your tennis players because you are in control of all aspects of their coaching. By allowing you to manage pretty much any details, you are able to do pretty much everything but actually, play tennis.

In their latest expansion, you must design your facilities, schedule practice sessions, and devise tactics that will wow your opponents and ensure that your players take home a title. As the title suggests, this is a managed game, so as your player is on the field playing their game, you cannot simply control them, rather, you can tweak some things about tactics in order to change a match around if you are falling behind, or you just want to try something different. The main point is the managing of tennis, and the matches are there to allow you to coach your key players in a more realistic way. This has a powerful AI engine, and gives the player a chance to control a world-famous tennis player, and lead him or her through tournaments and matches.

This one allows the management of a national tennis team, in which you can compete at international tournaments, improving your nation’s reputation for tennis. Managing the teams’ academy and training their players is at the heart of the gameplay of the game, which is peppered with references from the world of tennis, ranging from strategies to actual players’ rankings and circuits. You play as a manager and coach at a team academy, where it is your job to select your players and coach them so they can play in the official tournaments. As the coach, this is your chance to grow your academy and get the best out of your players.

You get to bring in one of your best players to mentor, and you get to lead them or to start their careers. Of course, all players are going to require your attention, but your marquee players’ success is one of the biggest aspects of a season. Your jobs as a manager are numerous, and of course, highly important, developing your players is one of your priorities, but keeping your current world-class players on their toes is just as important. Each player has his own set of strengths and weaknesses which you need to take into account when recruiting & getting the best out of them. The conversation options in Tennis Manager 2021 are highlighted as being one of the most unique things, because you are also able to speak with media at press conferences, both pre-tournament and post-tournament, with options to either speak well of your players or critique them.

As a coach, you are given a suite of analytics tools to better understand your players and track their development over time. As someone who is an avid fan of tennis, but not a die-hard one, I do have casual knowledge about the way tennis is structured, and I really do feel the sport lends itself to the potentially fun experience of ranking players, or teams of players, from the ground up. For years, the primary focus of sports management games has been soccer, but tennis fans have finally got a management simulator to propel their favorite tennis players to new heights in their careers.

I never thought there would be a lot to get involved with as far as tennis managers are concerned, even though I am passionate about the game, but this has proven me wrong, showing just how much preparation and strategy goes into running a tennis club. Here, you can set up match plans, practice schedules, which tournaments you want your players in, which buildings you could improve, and more. Just like in other sports management games, there are many options that could either totally ruin you or propel you to stardom, and your job is to strike a good balance within that.

My final verdict is that this exciting tennis management experience is complete by watching the real matches of your players, played in 3D simulation games, played by an AI. The level of detail which went into creating Tennis Manager 2021 is extremely evident, even little details such as making emails look more distinct by color-coding and including hyperlinks that take you to the players you scouted, show the attention to detail and the level of effort that was put into it by the developers.