Gloomhaven Video Game Is Coming To Consoles

Asmody Digital has announced that Gloomhaven, The immensely popular tabletop game is coming to consoles next year. While Gloomhaven is coming to consoles, is a new DLC, Jaws of the Lion is coming for the PC version of Gloomhaven as well. Asmodee Digitals’ video game adaptation of the acclaimed cooperative board game Gloomhaven is, after over two years on Steam, finally coming to consoles.

