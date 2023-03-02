Tesla announces that it built its 4 millionth EV, showing impressive rate of production

Tesla announces that it completed building its 4 millionth electric car. It shows the company’s increasing pace of rate of production. Almost after 12 years of operation to building its first million electric vehicles in early 2020, now it announced its 4 millionth vehicle.

Now just a few years later, Tesla has repeated the achievement several times as it managed to ramp up electric vehicle production better than any automaker to date. At its Investor Day event yesterday, Tesla announced that it has now produced its 4 millionth electric car, and it took the automaker only seven months from its 3 millionth milestone. The 4 millionth Tesla vehicle was produced at Gigafactory Texas in Austin. With new capacity being deployed at the factory and a Gigafactory in Berlin, Tesla is now able to produce about two million vehicles per year.