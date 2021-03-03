Tesla App has a solution for your EV cars for Snow

Since Tesla’s arrival in 2012, Elon Musk’s EV brand has time and again pushed the boundaries and came up with new innovations. Today we live in a world of smartphones and we can do virtually everything through it. Taking one step further towards this direction, Tesla introduced the smart Tesla app which is compatible with almost all smartphones.

Apart from the basic features like locking and unlocking the screen, you could also access other essential data of your car. Such as current location, charging status, and the enhanced security. What’s even more interesting is the fact that this app is compatible with all the Tesla models like Model S, X, 3 and Y.

What is the Tesla app?

The Tesla app is the automakers’ official app which allows the owners to have 24/7 data of their vehicle. The app also functions as a remote controller. The Tesla app is accessible to everyone as its free for both Android and Apple smartphones.

How do you set up the app?

After you have purchased a Tesla car, the automotive company will send you email or text message within 48 hours which will grant you access to the app.

Weather-Proof –

What happens on a snowy day when your car is parked outside? Well, you either have to wait for it to melt down or go and clean it yourself? Not anymore! The smart car allows you to get rid of the snow from your phone. All you need to do is increase the temperature. Take a look at the video posted by the Official Twitter handle of

Tesla –

Use Tesla phone app to melt snow & ice off your car before even leaving the house 📸 by @cookie_esq pic.twitter.com/P3r8JUOvpv — Tesla (@Tesla) March 1, 2021

Conclusion –

So cool, right! While all the other cars in the locality are still covered with snow, the Tesla EV looks as clean as new. All set to run on the roads. It truly is the vehicle of the future.

Tesla is looking to expand it’s extertise into other clean energy ventures like Solar energy. It has manufactured a solar roof which is not just efficient but also gets rid of snow automatically.