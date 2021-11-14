Tesla Autopilot emergency vehicle response feature addressing a deadly issue

Log In Register
Meghana Kandra
CarsElectric Vehicles

Tesla autopilot is often criticized by non-Tesla users. Recently the Congress passed a bill stating that vehicles must be equipped with sensors to avoid drunk-driving accidents. However, Tesla’s Autopilot’s recent update which was minor and seemed like nothing, but is a deadly issue that Tesla solved. Tesla vehicles that have FSD subscriptions can now slow down when an emergency vehicle is detected nearby. Recently Tesla vehicles are under investigation as there have been accidents and the team is reviewing the reasons behind it.

Tesla Autopilot's emergency vehicle response feature is addressing a deadly problem no one wants to talk about

Image credits- Teslarati

