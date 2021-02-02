Tesla Cars in India – Price, Model and Everything else you need to know

India’s journey towards electric vehicles started a year ago, with Tata Nexon EV. Being the sustainable alternative, it is the future of the automobile industry. As the demand will rise, you will see more and more EVs on the road.

When speaking about Electric cars, you can’t ignore the world’s biggest EV manufacturing company, Tesla. The current Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has officially confirmed the arrival of Tesla in India. Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO, has also reinforced that Tesla will be coming to the Indian Market and Bangalore is their chosen city.

The arrival of Tesla has sparked new excitement among the fans of Tesla and car enthusiasts. Look at some reactions –

Can I get my Model X in India from here? 😝 — NEEL (@nto1927) January 13, 2021

Shout out to @TeslaClubIN who discovering this information and being the local advocates in India pushing Elon to deliver on this! 💪🏽🇮🇳 — Tesla Raj 🕺🏽 (@tesla_raj) January 13, 2021

So let’s take a look at all the Tesla cars in India along with their Price, specification, and other details –

Tesla Model 3

Elon Musk’s most affordable and best selling car, Tesla Model 3, is soon set to hit the Indian roads. Due to the fact that Tesla will import Completely Built Units (CBU) and sold directly to the Indian buyers, the prices are slightly high. Tesla has recently launched its office in Banglore, but it will take some time before they start manufacturing the cars here.

The best part about the car is that it can be charged 100% in just 15 mins. Yes, faster than most of our mobile phones. Tesla’s most affordable car has a range of 500km. Including all the taxes, the Tesla Model 3 will cost you somewhere near ₹55 – 60 Lakhs.



Tesla Model X

One of the most fascinating and advanced models of Tesla cars is the Model X. While its arrival in India still has some barriers to cross, this advanced car with 7-seats has recently received new features that make it an even more tempting option.

According to CarDekho, this 7-seater crossover SUV will cost you somewhere around $89,990 and $119,990. Based on the new reports, Model X is set to hit the Indian market within a year, probably in January 2022.

Tesla Model S

Set to give fierce competition to the premium luxury brands like Audi, Jaguar, and BMW, the Model S will soon enter the Indian market. It will be under the luxury sedan category, and hence, it’s more expensive than Tesla’s Model 3.

Based on the features and luxury, the car will be offered in 3 distinct variants as P100D, 100D, and 75D.

It is expected to be in the range of Rs. 1-1.5 Crores.

It will be interesting to see how Tesla cars perform in India and its conditions. Indian Citizens are excited for sure, so let’s wait and see how the story unfolds!