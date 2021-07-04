Tesla Cybertruck to have rear wheel steering for tight turns & maneuverability

Elon Musk recently announced the Tesla Cybertruck update, “rear-wheel steering for tight turns and maneuver with high agility.” It came as a reply when @Model3Owners was asking for an update on Cybertruck, posting a video of it.

So far the Cybertruck prototype was seen more than twice, near the Texas Giga factory and when Elon Musk hosted the SNL show. Before it is ready to start production, the Cybertruck is already being compared to the other upcoming electric pickups. However, recently a solar controllable bed cover patent was applied by Tesla. And the updates keep coming as Elon Musk mentioned Cybertruck having a rear wheel.

Friday afternoons are usually Tesla design studio time. Cybertruck will be almost exactly what was shown. We’re adding rear wheel steering, so it can do tight turns & maneuver with high agility. Lot of other great things coming. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 3, 2021

It was not precise, there are no details about the truck having a regular rear-wheel or a special one like GMC Hummer electric pickup’s crab mode. Rear wheels are used to reduce the turning radius and maneuverability in tight spaces. Crab mode by GMC Hummer is advanced than a regular one as the crab mode allows the car to through rough terrains.

Furthermore, Rivian can do a tank turn. It can turn the wheel on spot, making the car do a perfect circle. However, that is not possible for Cybertruck because of three electric motors, two located at the rear wheel and the other for the front axle.

As Elon Musk mentioned “other great things” multiple things are a possibility. So more updates are yet to be announced in the coming weeks. Production is to start by 2021-end.

Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla’s Cybertruck is an all-electric light-duty truck with variants from 400-800 kilometers ranges. Inspired by a British sports car driven by James Bond in the movie “The Spy Who Loved Me”, Lotus Espirit, and Blade Runner. The bulky looks come with 3mm (1/8 in) cold-rolled stainless steel body panels. As the panels can be bent only vertically, the truck looks futuristic.

When Cybertruck debuted in 2019, the strength of the truck was impressive. The 3mm thick stainless steel was slammed with a sledgehammer and it didn’t fully break. Interestingly the glass was stable without fully breaking fully.

Tesla has been really going way beyond to include more features. As the electric pickup would most likely be purchased in bulk by companies, various features would be of advantage. Starting at $39,900, there are no details of which model will have what features. If the electric pickup has any criticism, it’s for the sharp looks. Once people saw the truck in action, the idea of using Cybertruck in real life.