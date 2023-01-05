Tesla Fan Filed Boat, Jet Trademark Without Company’s Knowledge

A self proclaimed fan of Tesla Inc. said that he had developed an application to extend the automaker’s trademark for use in boats and planes.

A document filed at the US Patent and Trademark Office dated December 28, 2022 indicated that the automaker Tesla could extend into categories including electric motors “not for land vehicles.” The document, submitted and signed by Jerome Eady, names Tesla as the trademark owner, was listed as “awaiting assignment to an examining attorney” on the patent office’s website as of Jan. 4.

The filing of the application generated created utter chaos and confusion soon after as several news channels and websites reported that Tesla had submitted the filing in an apparent step toward moving into new product categories.

When contacted on Wednesday via telephone, Jerome Eady said he wanted to help the company by filing the application proactively after Chief Executive Officer and owner Elon Musk said its Cybertruck may be usable as a boat. Eady said he is not, by any chance, affiliated with Tesla and the filing was made without the company’s knowledge.

Tesla and an attorney listed on the trademark filing didn’t immediately respond to requests by Bloomberg for comment. The patent office also didn’t immediately reply.

The filing dictates:

“TESLATM trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of asynchronous motors not for land vehicles; Motors for airplanes; Motors, namely, synchronous motors not for land vehicles; Permanent magnet motors; Boat motors; Drive system having two or more synchronous motors coupled through clutches to drive a common load; Electric motors for toys; Linear motors.”

In the beginning of this week the application had been listed as “awaiting assignment to an examining attorney”. Speaking to a media group on Wednesday, Eady said he was just trying to “help”. Eady added he had proactively filed after Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, suggested its Cybertruck may be usable as a boat.

Musk has earlier shared his plans about building electric planes – even confirming the batteries needed to make electric flight possible could be produced by 2024. In 2021, the Twitter owner added he is “dying” to make a “supersonic jet”.