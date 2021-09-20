Tesla FSD beta to roll out for public with insurance calculator

Elon Musk recently replied under the Tesla FSD tweet video, saying that the awareness among the public about self-driving technology should increase. As Tesla is going to roll out FSD in the coming weeks for the public, it is essential that they are aware that at all times, the driver must pay attention to the road despite the car driving on its own.

This time, the Beta button will be available for those drivers who have a good score with the Tesla insurance software. Meaning, the software calculates the driver behavior for 7 days, and if it is good, the car will be given FSD access. This is an impressive system Tesla has come up with. Because on many occasions the driver behavior was part of multiple discussions as it could potentially be dangerous for humans.

Beta button will request permission to assess driving behavior using Tesla insurance calculator. If driving behavior is good for 7 days, beta access will be granted. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 17, 2021

The “good driver” rating will be based on many factors which the software is designed to evaluate. Not only will the status show the driver’s behavior to the user, but also point out what should be done to get the tag “good driver”. Basically, it is an attempt to encourage the driver to go as per the rules and pay attention while using the FSD Beta. Currently, as Tesla’s in-car camera is working effectively and able to identify a non-attentive driver, such a model could work as long as the Insurance software is designed and working effectively.

Tesla driver assistance

Tesla’s Full-self driving technology (FSD) is yet to be evaluated in the international standards for the level. Earlier the level was stated to be only level 2. While competitors like Waymo are successfully on the next levels which don’t need a driver’s attention. Tesla is ahead in providing driver assistance software to the public. Currently, the option is available in the US and for limited people in Canada.

This year, with almost every update, the driver assistance showed incredible improvements over the before the update. Currently, the FSD is in Version 10 which was rolled out to the public with a monthly subscription payment option.

Furthermore, as more updates come, it looks like Tesla is going to add some tough strings. Like the insurance calculator. Elon Musk points out that the user must opt for the calculator and get an evaluation to avail FSD Beta option, which is different from the FSD subscription.

No, has to be turned on by car owner — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 20, 2021

Regardless, it is essential that all the information is being absorbed by the public effectively. Recklessness could cost the life of a human, and safety is of the highest priority while driving cars.