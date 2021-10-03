Tesla Q3 sales beats analysts estimates by delivering 241,300 cars

Tesla releases Q3 delivery details were announced on October 2. It says they approximately sold over 240,000 cars and made 238,000 units. However, Wall Street predicted that Tesla would sell only 222,700 vehicles in the third quarter. The difference in the actual sales is around 20,000 units.

Tesla was known to be affected by the chip crisis, and it was observed that from July to September the company’s deliveries were surging at 20%. Despite the challenges, Tesla managed to get sixth consecutive quarter-on-quarter gains.

The press release included that, “In the third quarter, we produced approximately 238,000 vehicles and delivered over 240,000 vehicles. We would like to thank our customers for their patience as we work through the global supply chain and logistics challenges.”

According to The Wall Street’s prediction, the company would have the strongest Q3, which turned out to be true. Meanwhile, some analysts did predict that the company would sell 230,000 units. Around 9,275 were Model S and Model X vehicles were sold from the overall sales. Around 232,025 units were of Model 3/Y as per the announcement released by Tesla.